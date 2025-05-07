Emmi Severson Crowned 2025–2026 Crape Myrtle Queen in Beloved Community Tradition

In a celebration rich with tradition and community pride, Paris High School junior Emmi Severson was officially crowned the 2025–2026 Crape Myrtle Queen. The 48th annual coronation, a cherished event in the local calendar, was held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Gibraltar Hotel.

The evening marked more than just the passing of a title from outgoing queen Jaelee Johnson — it honored a lasting legacy and looked ahead to a bright future for the Crape Myrtle Court. Emmi Severson, recognized for her outstanding contributions and dedication to service, was selected to carry forward the values and elegance symbolized by the crown.

In addition to the new queen, two other young women were honored with titles that position them as future\ leaders within the court. Clary Biard, daughter of Anne and Will Biard, was named Princess in Waiting, while Zahra Tapia, daughter of Doctors Alefia and Ashfaq Tapia, was named Lady in Waiting. Together, they form the Royal Court, which plays an important role in representing the community’s ideals and traditions.

Crystal Henry, sponsor of the Althea Garden Club, served as mistress of ceremonies for the evening. Her thoughtful presence and smooth coordination helped create a heartfelt and memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

Severson, daughter of Lindsey and Chad Severson, has been an active member of the Althea Garden Club for the past three years. At Paris High School, she has found fulfillment in her role as vice president of the student council and as a member of the yearbook staff.

In her coronation essay, Severson reflected on her journey with a metaphor close to the ceremony’s heart: “Like the Crape Myrtle, I was dormant to the naked eye. Beneath the surface, I had great potential and slowly uncovered what I have to offer my community,” she wrote. “With the title of Queen, I want to be the beautiful blossomed Crape Myrtle tree but also remind our community that without your hardships and your roots, you will never blossom into your true self. I wish to help people see their potential, find their roots, create strong branches, and blossom in their own time.”

The event also recognized former Queen Jaelee Johnson, former Lady in Waiting Katherine Mathieu, and Princess in Waiting Elizabeth Harper who completed their reign with grace and dignity. The court featured 7 queen nominees, 9 junior court princesses and 13 sophomore court princesses — each young woman a reflection of the community’s pride and promise.

Adding to the magic of the evening were 16 Future Princesses from across Paris ISD. Their bright smiles and enthusiastic presence brought an extra layer of joy to the ceremony, symbolizing the enduring spirit of tradition and the hopeful growth of the next generation.