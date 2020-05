Colten Lee Hooten

Hopkins County Deputies arrested an Emory man on multiple warrants. They charged 23-year-old Colton Lee Hooten with Failure To Register as a Sex Offender. He also had a charge on a Hunt County warrant for a motion to revoke for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and a Hopkins County traffic warrant. Bond is $10,000 on the registration charge and $75,000 on the motion to revoke.