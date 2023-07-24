Employee Fired For Trying To Stop Shoplifters

Donna Hansbrough

Three shoplifters assaulted a woman as she tried to stop them from leaving a Georgia Lowe’s, and her company fired her. According to Rincon Police, on June 25, Takyah Berry, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton allegedly went into a Lowe’s store and loaded multiple items into shopping carts. Police say they then left without paying for the merchandise. Lowe’s employee Donna Hansbrough, 68, tried to stop one of the shoplifters by grabbing their shopping cart. Police say Hansbrough never physically contacted the alleged thieves. She only grabbed their cart. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the individuals, Joseph Berry, hit Hansbrough’s face three times before leaving. The group left with roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise in their carts, Hansbrough had a black eye and no job, according to police.