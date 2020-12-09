" /> Employers May Require COVID Vaccine – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Dane McLamore Header
Momentum Polaris Holiday Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Louisiana Grills Header
Access Financial Group

Employers May Require COVID Vaccine

4 hours ago

 

When a coronavirus vaccine becomes readily available, some people may be required to get it.  Dallas labor lawyer Rogge Dunn says employers will most of the time be well within their rights to order you to get the shot. But he can think of two exceptions. One – an employee with a medical condition can refuse the vaccine if it will aggravate that condition and two, if your religion prohibits medical care or vaccination.  Other than those two, Dunn says you can certainly be fired if you refuse your boss’s demand to get vaccinated.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     