Employers May Require COVID Vaccine

When a coronavirus vaccine becomes readily available, some people may be required to get it. Dallas labor lawyer Rogge Dunn says employers will most of the time be well within their rights to order you to get the shot. But he can think of two exceptions. One – an employee with a medical condition can refuse the vaccine if it will aggravate that condition and two, if your religion prohibits medical care or vaccination. Other than those two, Dunn says you can certainly be fired if you refuse your boss’s demand to get vaccinated.