Employers Of The Year Finalists

1 hour ago

TWC Announces Finalists for 2018 Texas Workforce Solutions Employers of the Year

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced today that Samsung Austin Semiconductor of Austin, Lowe’s Companies Inc. of Aransas Pass and Eaton’s B-Line of Sherman are the finalists for the 2018 Texas Workforce Solutions Large Employer of the Year Award. KAT Excavation & Construction Inc. of Sour Lake, Presco Products of Sherman and La Voz 93.3 FM of Abilene are the finalists for the 2018 Texas Workforce Solutions Small Employer of the Year Award.

