Career and Employment Workshop – October 23

Need help creating an effective and noticeable resume?

Need help searching for jobs online?

Need to learn how to become more confident during an interview?

Join Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas on Tuesday (Oct 23) at the Red River County Public Library in Clarksville, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm, for a career and employment workshop, aimed to help you land that next job.

This message brought to you by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas and East Texas Broadcasting.

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.