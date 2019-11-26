End of Year Schedule for Paris Junior College – Paris and Sulphur Springs Campuses

Paris Campus

Paris Junior College is currently conducting registration for two sessions, the three-week Winter Mini-Term and the Spring 2020 semester.

The College will close for the Thanksgiving Holiday Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 27-29, and reopen on Monday, Dec. 2. Fall semester final examinations week begins Dec. 9 and Fall Commencement will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 in the Hunt Center.

The Winter Mini-Term starts on Monday, Dec. 16. The classes are all online and are all part of the State Academic Core Curriculum which transfer to any four-year public university in Texas.

The Winter Break commences on Dec. 18, and PJC will reopen Jan. 2, 2020, continuing registration for the Spring semester. All locations will be open on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon to register students. In addition to regular registration at all locations, special one-and-done registration days will be held at the PJC-Greenville Center on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the programs starting in the Spring 2020 semester include accounting; computer support technician; cybersecurity; emergency medical services; entrepreneurship; heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technology; mechatronics; medical records coding; office technology; radiology technology; surgical technology; and welding. These programs take from one to four semesters to complete, and more are available.

Late registration will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, the first day of class for the Spring semester. For information on registration, call PJC at 903-782-0425.

Sulphur Springs Campus

The Paris Junior College – Sulphur Springs Center is currently conducting registration for two sessions, the three-week Winter Mini-Term and the Spring 2020 semester.

The College will close for the Thanksgiving Holiday Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 27-29, and reopen on Monday, Dec. 2. Fall semester final examinations week begins Dec. 9 and Fall Commencement will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 in the Hunt Center in Paris.

The Winter Mini-Term starts on Monday, Dec. 16. The classes are all online and are all part of the State Academic Core Curriculum which transfer to any four-year public university in Texas.

The Winter Break commences on Dec. 18, and PJC will reopen Jan. 2, 2020, continuing registration for the Spring semester. All locations will be open on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon to register students. In addition to regular registration at all locations, special one-and-done registration days will be held at the PJC-Greenville Center on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the programs starting in the Spring 2020 semester include accounting; computer support technician; cybersecurity; emergency medical services; entrepreneurship; heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technology; mechatronics; medical records coding; office technology; radiology technology; surgical technology; and welding. These programs take from one to four semesters to complete, and more are available.

Late registration will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, the first day of class for the Spring semester. For information on registration, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232.