Sales Tax Holidays for Water-Efficient and ENERGY STAR® Products Set for May 29-31

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds families and businesses that they can save on purchasing some water and energy-efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays.

The holidays, created by the Texas Legislature, take place Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31. The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $13.4 million in state and local sales tax.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

It is the sixth year of the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. You can purchase any product displaying a WaterSense® label or logo tax-free for personal or business use, including showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals, and landscape irrigation controls.

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include:

Soaker or drip irrigation hoses.

Moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems

Mulch

Plants, trees, and grasses

These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only.

There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax-free. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Comptroller’s website.

During the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax-free. It includes air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers, and clothes washing machines.

Visit the Comptroller’s website for more ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday details.

Estimated annual energy and water savings for eligible products are listed below.