Enhanced Enforcement On Texas Roads, Waterways

The Texas Highway Patrol will focus on enforcing seat belt laws and promoting safe driving behaviors to reduce crashes and save lives throughout the Memorial Day holiday period. Troopers will be focusing on enforcing seat belt laws and promoting safe driving behavior to reduce crashes and save lives.

With more than 560,000 registered boats and an estimated 359,000 unregistered paddle-craft on Texas waterways, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging boaters to make wearing life jackets, sober operation of boats and common-sense safety their top priorities. Operators of personal watercraft should also be aware that these vessels have unique safety laws, including always wearing a life jacket and operating in daylight hours only. Game Wardens will be out in force for the Memorial Day weekend to ensure the public enjoys their time on the water responsibly.