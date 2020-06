Enroll Now For USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

OUR NATION HAS FACED UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND THE AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY IS NO EXCEPTION. U-S-D-A FARM SERVICE AGENCY, REMINDING FARMERS AND RANCHERS THAT F-S-A IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE CORONAVIRUS FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM. THIS PROGRAM PROVIDES VITAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO PRODUCERS TO OFFSET IMPACTS OF COVID-19.

CERTAIN CROPS AND LIVESTOCK, ALONG WITH WOOL AND DAIRY, ARE ELIGIBLE FOR CFAP. OUR WEBSITE, FARMERS-DOT-GOV FORWARD SLASH C-F-A-P (FARMERS.GOV/CFAP) IS YOUR ONE-STOP-SHOP FOR ELIGIBLE COMMODITIES, PAYMENT RATES, ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA, AND APPLICATION FORMS. YOU’LL ALSO FIND A PAYMENT CALCULATOR THAT CAN ASSIST YOU WITH COMPLETING YOUR APPLICATION.

APPLICATIONS FOR CFAP WILL BE ACCEPTED THROUGH AUG. 28TH.

AND IF YOU HAVE CFAP QUESTIONS, CUSTOMERS CAN CALL THE CFAP CALL CENTER AT 877-508-8364, OR BY CONTACTING YOUR LOCAL FSA COUNTY OFFICE. IN LAMAR COUNTY, ITS LOCATED AT 201 N. COLLEGIATE DR., STE 500 | PARIS, TX 75460