Enrollment for the 2021-2022 Hopkins County 4-H Year is Now Open

Texas has more than 550,000 youth who are involved in 4-H experiences each year. The Texas 4-H year officially starts on September 1 but enrollment opened on August 15th. Young people in 4-H learn about citizenship, leadership, foods and nutrition, healthy lifestyles, veterinary science, fashion & interior design, technology, horticulture, agriculture, and other subjects. Some of the many events coming up in the fall include 4-H Foods Fun Day, Food Challenge, National 4-H Week activities, 4-H Project Show, and One Day 4-H Community Service Project. The skills and knowledge learned in 4-H project work help members become more engaged individuals and citizens.

Official 4-H ages are 3rd thru 12th grades. Hopkins County has five 4-H clubs: Miller Grove, Infinity, 4-H Paws (4th & 5th grade school-based club), Veterinary Science, and Cumby. Each club is led by volunteers. Membership fee is $25 until October 31, and goes up to $30 after that date. The adult volunteer application fee is $10, which includes screening.

Contact the Hopkins County Extension Office for enrollment information at 903-885-3443, or drop by 1200 W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs. Extension Agents, Johanna Hicks and Mario Villarino, invite you to visit the Extension Office to learn more.