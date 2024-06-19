ERCOT Optimistic About Power Grid This Summer

From TSN – The head of the Texas power grid is predicting that the state will survive another hot summer without any rolling brownouts. But Pablo Vegas warned that there will be some days when it will be tight at night. Texas has increasingly relied on green energy to keep pace with growth. On top of all the new residents, there has been the unanticipated demands coming onto the system from A-I data centers and crypto-mining growth. The projection is that Texas will need to double it’s electric generation by the year 2030.