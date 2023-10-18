Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ERCOT Planning For Winter

The cooler temperatures are a reminder that winter is coming. ERCOT reported to the Public Utilities Commission that they have requested to purchase enough backup power for 600,000 homes an hour by December when winter cold brings power complications. The types of power plants needed are the more traditional, like natural gas plants that humans can turn on and do not rely on the sun or the wind. Voters will decide in November whether the state should put $10 billion towards encouraging plant construction.

