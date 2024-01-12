ERCOT Prepared For Cold Weather

Despite bad memories of 2021’s big freeze, Texas Energy and Power Newsletter publisher Doug Lewin says things are going to be different this time around. ERCOT has made strides in fixing some of the problems from 2021. Maintenance crews will have free access to some of the main components of the power grid like gas well heads or wind turbines even if they do fail. As a precaution, ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch due to forecasted extreme cold weather. The watch is issued due to expected high demand and the potential for lower reserves.