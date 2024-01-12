Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

ERCOT Prepared For Cold Weather

 

Despite bad memories of 2021’s big freeze, Texas Energy and Power Newsletter publisher Doug Lewin says things are going to be different this time around. ERCOT has made strides in fixing some of the problems from 2021. Maintenance crews will have free access to some of the main components of the power grid like gas well heads or wind turbines even if they do fail. As a precaution, ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch due to forecasted extreme cold weather. The watch is issued due to expected high demand and the potential for lower reserves.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved