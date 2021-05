ERCOT faced massive backlash for the catastrophic failure that unfolded during the winter storms in February. But Warren Lasher with ERCOT is assuring customers the system will hold up this summer. But Daniel Cohan, an Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering at Rice University is skeptical of that prediction. Cohan says if ERCOT does get into a power jam, it has limited connections to other grids in the nation and cannot call on neighbors for help.