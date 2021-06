ERCOT is asking Texans to reduce their electric use as much as possible for the rest of the week as more plants were offline than typically expected. No rolling outages are anticipated however. There were more than 12 megawatts of electrical generation offline Monday, including 9,066 at gas or coal units and 3,112 megawatts at wind or solar facilities. ERCOT says it will be looking hard at what’s offline, why and when it’s expected to be back online.