Eric Church and the Fundraiser in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Dierks Bentley tells The Los Angeles Daily News that Merle Haggard was a big influence on his career. “I love Merle Haggard’s music and I love country songs that just aren’t about the Southern lifestyle, but are more about life in general. Merle wrote about so many things that seemed so simple, yet as a songwriter I know how difficult it is to write like that. He was a part of an era of country music that was very special and he, himself was a very special person.”

Billboard magazine says Miranda Lambert recently endorsed Carrie Underwood for CMA Entertainer of the Year with a long post that read …

“Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all-female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch!”

Kenny Chesney tells GQ magazine that he keeps his diet in check by only eating carbs in the morning. “I load up on carbs early. I don’t eat any after 5:00, whether on or off the road. I’m an emotional eater. We all are. I was brought up not eating this way. And when you have that kind of focus on your diet, there’s no social life … everybody wants to go out and have drinks. But when you’re on this kind of specific diet, you look kind of weird when you go to a restaurant and bring your dinner with you, because it has to be measured. Even if you order something really healthy, nine times out of ten it’s full of salt, and stuff you would not make at your house. And I don’t want to ask the waiter if everything’s made of coconut oil. That’s weird.”

Us Weekly claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have purchased a home together. A source tells the magazine, “Gwen and Blake have bought a house together and it’s currently being renovated which is why they are living in a rental in Bel-Air.”

The News-Herald claims a con artist, posing as Chris Young, recently scammed a Trenton, Michigan woman. The woman started following a Twitter account that she believed was Young’s. The con-artist started messaging the woman before asking her to buy him 18 Google Play cards for $100 each. The woman then allowed ‘Chris’ to have access to her bank account. She grew suspicious and went to the police after realizing she had been scammed

People magazine says Eric Church was recently performing in San Francisco when he spotted 10 year-old McKenna Wallace in the crowd holding a sign asking him to sponsor her school’s jog-a-thon fundraiser. Eric wrote a check for $10,000 to Soulsbyville Elementary School. The money will go towards building a new playground