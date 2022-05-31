Escaped Killer Remains At Large

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Texas prison three weeks ago is still on the loose. 46-year-old, Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison bus in an area halfway between Houston and Dallas on May 12th hasn’t been seen since. Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder, attempted capital murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. Officials say Lopez is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. The Reward has been increased to $50,000.

TDCJ Inspector General Special Operations Group

ESCAPE

May 12 – Escape

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, TDCJ #01349716

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him.

If you have seen this offender you are asked to call the Office of Inspector General hotline at (936) 437-5171 or local law enforcement. Do not approach.