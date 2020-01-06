ET 100-Club Meeting

The East Texas 100 Club, in conjunction with East Texas Police Chiefs, Fire Chiefs, and Sheriffs, will hold a press release on Thursday (Jan 9) at 1:00 pm at the Tyler Police Department. The location is at 711 W. Ferguson St. The subject discusses bringing on additional public safety members to cover them underline of duty death benefits in our 20-county region of coverage. In 2019 the Foundation only included law enforcement. We encourage all press to attend.

To learn more about the organization, go to www.easttexas100club.org. We believe this press release is especially important due to the recent death of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.

Wayne Isbell, Chief of Police

Mount Pleasant Police Department