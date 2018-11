http://www.kltv.com/2018/11/01/judge-rejects-plea-former-arp-counselor-convicted-sexual-assault-child/

A Smith County District Judge has rejected no-contest pleas from a former guidance counselor at the Arp ISD. Thirty-two year old Barbara Lynn Orpineda was accused on 2 counts of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Judge Christine Kennedy gave prosecutors and defense attorneys 10 days to come to an agreement on how to proceed with the charges.