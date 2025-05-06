ETAMU to Celebrate Largest Graduating Class of All Time on May 9 & 10

Students will receive their degrees in one of five ceremonies across two days.
COMMERCE, TX, May 6, 2025— More than 1,600 East Texas A&M University students are poised to break a record as the largest graduating class in the 135+ year history of the university at commencement ceremonies scheduled for Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.
In total, 1,646 graduates will receive their degrees across five ceremonies—two for graduate-level students and three for undergraduates—at the university Field House located at 1804 Lee Street in Commerce.
University President Mark Rudin congratulated the record-breaking Spring 2025 graduating class.
“Graduation is always an occasion worth celebrating, but being a part of the largest graduating class in our university’s long history must be a special feeling for our students,” Rudin said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these Lion graduates and their hard work and perseverance to reach this moment.”
Rudin continued: “I am confident that these 1,600+ Lion alumni will go out into the world and demonstrate how we fulfill our mission to transform lives.”
Graduate Fast Facts
Out of the more than 1,600 upcoming graduates, here are a few highlights
- Age of youngest graduate: 14
- Age of oldest graduate: 75
- U.S. states represented: 34
- Countries represented: 4
- First-gen graduates: 599
- International student graduates: 150
- Students graduating with academic distinction: 578
Commencement ceremony schedule
See our schedule below:
Graduate School – Master’s
Friday, May 9 at 1 p.m. | Livestream
College of Business
College of Science and Engineering
Graduate School – Doctoral and Master’s
Friday, May 9, 2025 at 4 p.m. | Livestream
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
College of Education and Human Services
College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts
Undergraduate – Bachelor’s
Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. | Livestream
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
College of Business
College of Science and Engineering
Undergraduate – Bachelor’s
Saturday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. | Livestream
College of Education and Human Services
College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts
Undergraduate – Bachelor’s
Saturday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m. | Livestream
College of Innovation and Design
Guest information
Tickets
- Each graduate received an allotted number of tickets to share with family and friends. A ticket must be presented for each guest, including infants and toddlers.
- Guests should ensure they have their tickets BEFORE arriving at the ceremony and have them ready to be scanned BEFORE entering the building.
- Guests without tickets may view a live stream of the ceremony via the links above.
Parking
- The closest parking lots are 1, 2, 3, and 5.
- Guests with disabilities (with proper vehicle identification) may park in Lot 4. The entrance to Lot 4 is on Bois D’Arc St.
- Shuttle buses are free of charge and will rotate throughout the parking areas approximately every 15 minutes.
Bags
- A clear bag policy is in place.
- ALLOWED: Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags- no larger than 12”x 6”x 12”
- NOT ALLOWED: Clear bags with buckles, hardware, or décor concealing the bag, backpacks, regular-size purses, large totes, diaper bags, or other similar items
Accessibility
- The bottom two rows of bleachers are reserved for guests with disabilities. Representatives from the Student Disability Services office will be available to assist. For ADA accommodations, please contact [email protected].