ETAMU to Celebrate Largest Graduating Class of All Time on May 9 & 10

Students will receive their degrees in one of five ceremonies across two days.

COMMERCE, TX, May 6, 2025— More than 1,600 East Texas A&M University students are poised to break a record as the largest graduating class in the 135+ year history of the university at commencement ceremonies scheduled for Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.

In total, 1,646 graduates will receive their degrees across five ceremonies—two for graduate-level students and three for undergraduates—at the university Field House located at 1804 Lee Street in Commerce.

University President Mark Rudin congratulated the record-breaking Spring 2025 graduating class.

“Graduation is always an occasion worth celebrating, but being a part of the largest graduating class in our university’s long history must be a special feeling for our students,” Rudin said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these Lion graduates and their hard work and perseverance to reach this moment.”

Rudin continued: “I am confident that these 1,600+ Lion alumni will go out into the world and demonstrate how we fulfill our mission to transform lives.”

Graduate Fast Facts

Out of the more than 1,600 upcoming graduates, here are a few highlights

Age of youngest graduate: 14

Age of oldest graduate: 75

U.S. states represented: 34

Countries represented: 4

First-gen graduates: 599

International student graduates: 150

Students graduating with academic distinction: 578

Commencement ceremony schedule

See our schedule below:

Graduate School – Master’s

Friday, May 9 at 1 p.m. | Livestream

College of Business

College of Science and Engineering

Graduate School – Doctoral and Master’s

Friday, May 9, 2025 at 4 p.m. | Livestream

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

College of Education and Human Services

College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts

Undergraduate – Bachelor’s

Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. | Livestream

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

College of Business

College of Science and Engineering

Undergraduate – Bachelor’s

Saturday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. | Livestream

College of Education and Human Services

College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts

Undergraduate – Bachelor’s

Saturday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m. | Livestream

College of Innovation and Design

Guest information

Tickets

Each graduate received an allotted number of tickets to share with family and friends. A ticket must be presented for each guest, including infants and toddlers.

Guests should ensure they have their tickets BEFORE arriving at the ceremony and have them ready to be scanned BEFORE entering the building.

Guests without tickets may view a live stream of the ceremony via the links above.

Parking

The closest parking lots are 1, 2, 3, and 5.

Guests with disabilities (with proper vehicle identification) may park in Lot 4. The entrance to Lot 4 is on Bois D’Arc St.

Shuttle buses are free of charge and will rotate throughout the parking areas approximately every 15 minutes.

Bags

A clear bag policy is in place.

ALLOWED : Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags- no larger than 12”x 6”x 12”

: Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags- no larger than 12”x 6”x 12” NOT ALLOWED: Clear bags with buckles, hardware, or décor concealing the bag, backpacks, regular-size purses, large totes, diaper bags, or other similar items

Accessibility