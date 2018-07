The trial for a Sulphur Springs woman charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle is expected to wrap up today. The charge is a Third-Degree Felony. Closing arguments in the case of 23-year-old Brooke Sierra Hayward are scheduled for 8:30. If she is convicted, the punishment phase will begin immediately after the trial. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison. Hayward is represented by Sulphur Springs attorney Frank Long.