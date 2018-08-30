Evan Broke A Miranda Rule In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Celebitchy and People magazine claim Miranda Lambert dumped Evan Felker after he broke one of her rules. A source tells the news outlets; “I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them. He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

Thomas Rhett tells Access Hollywood that he and his wife, Lauren, are open to adopting again. “Yeah, absolutely. I don’t know when. We’ll probably just wait for God to put that in our path and figure that out in that way, but we would definitely love to adopt again.”

Luke Bryan’s 10th Annual Farm Tour is going to feature Chase Rice, Jon Langston, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock. It will kick off on September 27th in Irwin, Ohio.

Chris Lane tells Hollywoodlife.com that Kenny Chesney inspired him to become a country singer. “Ultimately I was at a Kenny Chesney concert, and just the atmosphere of the show, how he connected not only with me, but the whole crowd, and a lot of it has to do with the songs. He has a way of taking you to so many good memories in your life, and I wanted my music to do the same exact thing.”

The Daily Mail claims Taylor Swift was recently performing in Detroit when she honored the late Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence. She told fans; ”’Last week we lost an irreplaceable force. Aretha Franklin did so much for music, she did so much for women’s rights, she did so much for civil rights. She was one of those people where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing positive thing you said about her, it would be an understatement. Words could never, ever describe how many things she did in her life that made our world a better place. And this is her home. I would like it if we could have a moment of silence so that every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her and everything that she did in her life. So if we could please cut the lights, we’ll have a moment of silence for Aretha. We love you, Aretha.”

Jason Aldean tells Petersen that he plans his tour schedule around hunting season. “I actually plan my touring and concerts a lot of times around hunting season. Fall is a great time for it, too. We’ve been traveling all year and playing shows, so it’s nice to decompress a little bit, look back at the year and reflect a little bit. The lifestyle we have is so fast-paced, crazy and hectic, so when I have a chance to get in a treestand it helps keep me sane. The peace and quiet do a lot of good. And every time a big buck walks out I get a feeling of adrenaline, every time.”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells SongwriterUniverse that he has an art degree. “I was always drawn to art and painting and drawing, all through school. I was in bands, and then I would find excuses to spend the rest of my day in the art room in high school. When it came time to go to college, I decided that art might be something I could do, but of course, I was playing in bands and writing songs the whole time. And then when it came graduation time, I decided that I needed to put all my focus into one of those things in order to be good at one of them. So in the end, I chose music.”