Evening Chapel CME Hosting Plate-Lunch Fundraiser

Evening Chapel CME in Sulphur Springs will hold two plate- lunch fundraisers this week at the church located at 199 Putnam Street. They will be held Thursday at 11am and Saturday at 12:30. The meal includes Barbecue pulled pork, ribs, or sausage, with choice of two sides. The sides are Potato Salad, Pinto Beans, or Mac and Cheese. The cost is a $12.00 donation and they will deliver. For more information, or to place an order, call 903-951-3558. They need orders in by Wednesday at noon for a count.