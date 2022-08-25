cypress basin hospice
Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022

Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:

🍁 October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October 
🍁 October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store
🍁 October 17-23: Triple T Amusements Carnival at Hopkins County Civic Center
🍁 October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest in the SSHS Conference Room, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1:45
p.m. Saturday
🍁 October 21- 22: Exhibition and vendor booths at the Fall Festival, inside Hopkins County Civic Center, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday
🍁 October 21- 22: Kids’ Zone petting zoo, barrel train rides and horse rides at the Civic Center Grounds, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday
🍁 October 21- 22: Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the SSHS Cafeteria

