Everett Elementary Celebrates Success of 3rd Grade Science Fair

Everett Elementary School is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its 3rd Grade Science Fair, organized by dedicated teacher RaeAnn Ford. The fair, which was optional for students, saw an impressive turnout with several enthusiastic participants showcasing their scientific curiosity and creativity. Among the standout projects, the following students were awarded top honors:

First Place: Aubree Kauss for her project titled “Gummy Bear Results”

Second Place: Kylie Brandi for her project titled “Mentos Skateboard Challenge”

Third Place: Clara Graves for her project titled “5 Second Rule”

The Science Fair provided students with an opportunity to explore scientific concepts in a hands-on manner and develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Each participant demonstrated a commendable level of effort and enthusiasm, making the judging process both challenging and rewarding. Everett Elementary extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participants for their hard work and dedication. Special thanks to Ms. RaeAnn Ford for her commitment to fostering a love for science among her students.