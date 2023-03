The search continues for Noel Rodriguez-Alverez, the 6-year-old EVerman boy who was reported missing on Saturday and is the subject of a “Missing and Endangered Alert”. HE has multiple serious medical problems and often has to have oxygen treatments. Investigators say Noel’s entire immediate family – his mother, step-father and 6 siblings boarded a flight to Turkey and then on to India on the Thursday prior to the Amber Alert being issued and that the boy was not on the passenger manifest.