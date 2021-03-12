" /> Everybody Line Up For A Shot – EastTexasRadio.com
Everybody Line Up For A Shot

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He outlined a plan for July 4 to be closer to normal for the U.S. in a prime-time address to the nation on Thursday night. It came one year after the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic. The goal of a more normal Independence Day depends on Americans doing their part by getting vaccinated when it’s their turn and continuing to follow CDC guidelines of masking and social distancing, Biden stressed.

 

