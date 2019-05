Former Texas A&M football player Thomas Johnson was found guilty of murdering a random jogger with a machete back in 2015 at White Rock Lake in Dallas. Johnson’s attorneys called no witnesses in his defense. Reportedly, 53-year-old David Stevens was out for a run at the lake when Johnson attacked him. Johnson’s family says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014 and he had previously been ruled incompetent to stand trial.