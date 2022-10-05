Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Execution Slated For Tonight (10.05.22)

John Henry Ramirez
TDCJ

Likely, a killer who received three stays from execution won’t get another. John Henry Ramirez demanded a pastor be able to lay hands on him and pray during his execution. The state had excluded spiritual advisors from the chamber, then changed their minds with restrictions. Finally, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that the execution could proceed on Ramirez’s terms. Attorney Seth Kretzer has represented him since this fight started in 2017. Ramirez murdered a father of nine during a 2008 convenience store robbery in Corpus Christi.

