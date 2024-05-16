Expect Heavy Rain

North and Central Texas

A Flood Watch is in effect for the highlighted areas from this morning until 7:00 am Friday. Rainfall totals between 1.5 to 3 inches are possible, with isolated amounts of 5 inches in Central Texas. It could lead to rapid rises on creeks, streams, and rivers and flooding in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. It’s crucial to be prepared and ready to take action should flooding develop in your area. Remember, it’s not just a suggestion; it’s a matter of life and death-Turn Around, Don’t Drown! This simple safety measure can save lives.

Prepare for severe thunderstorms today, especially along and south of I-20. These storms will bring large hail and damaging winds, posing a significant threat. However, the primary concern is heavy rain and flooding, likely due to prolonged heavy rainfall. Stay informed about the weather conditions, as thunderstorms will impact western North Texas shortly after sunrise and spread into Central Texas early in the afternoon.

Heavy will spread across much of the region today. Storms will progress from northwest to southeast, beginning in western North Texas this morning and moving into Central Texas early in the afternoon. Flash flooding is likely to occur, mainly south of I-20, where you can expect the heaviest rain, with the grounds already saturated by recent rainfall.

Low thunderstorm chances will linger into Friday, but a sunny weekend will follow. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday, along with increasing humidity. It is a sign that the severe weather is ending, bringing relief and hope.

Warm and humid conditions will continue into next week, with storm chances eventually returning on Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

Here’s what to expect for the rest of the day: thunderstorms will become more numerous, some of which could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Tornadic supercells will also be possible. Additionally, heavy rainfall may cause flooding. Stay vigilant and be prepared for these conditions.

Friday through Wednesday

Storm chances will continue into Friday, particularly along the Red River. The main hazard will be frequent lightning, but small hail will also be possible. A few storms may linger across East Texas Friday night into Saturday morning before the event ends.

Thunderstorms may return Tuesday night into Wednesday when a cold front enters the region.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Once again, heavy rainfall will be possible, primarily just south of I-20, beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be likely, with isolated higher amounts possible.

An enhanced risk for severe weather has been introduced for portions of the area this afternoon and this evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat to this activity. Severe weather will then again be possible on Friday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Thursday at 1:00 pm and will continue through Friday afternoon, ending at 6:00 pm.

Rain chances will significantly increase into the afternoon, with the heaviest rain falling overnight into Friday.

Today and Tonight

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will return today as the next system pushes into the region. Rainfall amounts up to an inch will be possible, with isolated higher amounts in some locations.

Friday through Wednesday

A chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast on Friday and Saturday. In addition, you can not rule out an isolated strong to severe storm during this timeframe. Otherwise, improving weather conditions are expected by Sunday and through early next week, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Additional rain chances may return on Wednesday with another weak cool front.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed Today and Friday.