Expect More Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas



Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible across the area this afternoon and Wednesday. Gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s.



Seasonably hot weather is expected Thursday, with highs mostly in the mid-90s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible with gusty winds and frequent lightning, and the main hazard is brief heavy rainfall.



High pressure will restrengthen overhead this weekend, bringing a return to oppressively hot conditions. Triple-digit high temperatures will become common, with heat indices approaching or even exceeding 110 in some areas.

Today and Tonight

Expect scattered thunderstorms across the area again this afternoon and evening. Strong downburst winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall are possible.

Wednesday through Monday

Thunderstorm chances will continue Wednesday and Thursday for much of North and Central Texas. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy rain. Heat indices above 105 degrees are likely to return this weekend and early next week for much of the area, posing an increased threat for heat-related illnesses.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



There is a risk for severe storms across much of Northern Louisiana, East Texas north of I-20, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas this afternoon and into this evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of the area today and into at least early this evening.



High temperatures today will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

Today and Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will expand in coverage throughout the day today. A Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) is present for zones along and north of the I-20 corridor and North Central Louisiana. Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary associated hazards.

Wednesday through Monday

Thunderstorm chances continue on a near-daily basis throughout this week, with the greatest severe weather chances being along the northern zones of Central Western Arkansas, along and north of the I-30 corridor. Damaging winds and hail are the primary hazards, with a tornado or two not being out of the question.

Beyond Thursday, widespread organized severe weather is not yet in the forecast for ArkLaTex, but the National Weather Service will monitor it in the coming days as confidence grows.

Temperatures look to climb back into the mid to upper 90s into the weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.