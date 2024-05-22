North and Central Texas

Expect severe thunderstorms to develop across North and Central Texas today. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary hazards, with a lower threat of tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall may reinvigorate flooding issues across portions of the region. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today and tonight!

An upper-level disturbance will bring a chance of storms on Thursday. Storm chances will be highest across Central Texas in the morning, then North Texas in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe, particularly for areas along and north of I-20.

A hot and humid weekend is in store, with afternoon heat indices reaching triple digits for much of the region. Isolated storms may occur on Friday along and east of I-35, with a little better chance of storms on Saturday along and north of I-20. Some storms may be severe.

Today and Tonight

Numerous thunderstorms are expected across much of the region today through tonight. The best storm chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado. Locally heavy rain may also lead to flooding in some areas.

Thursday through Tuesday

Additional storms are expected on Thursday, a few of which may be severe and contain heavy rain. There is a low chance of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Though storm coverage will be isolated, and any developing storm may become severe.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is likely area-wide this afternoon and evening.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Severe thunderstorms are possible from this afternoon into early Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

More severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, most of East Texas, and Northern Louisiana. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

Multiple rounds of locally heavy rainfall are possible through Friday morning, bringing flash flooding and new rises on rivers and lakes. With locally higher amounts, total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be possible north of a line from Rusk, TX to Monroe, LA.

Today and Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms will become widespread late this afternoon, into the evening and overnight hours across much of the Four State Region. Large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, and locally heavy downpours will be the primary threats, along with an isolated tornado threat. The severe weather threat should end from northwest to southeast across the Four State Region overnight. While widespread flooding is not likely through tonight, flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas will be possible with heavy downpours.

Thursday through Tuesday

Severe weather will be possible again late Thursday into Thursday Night, late Friday into Friday Night, and again late on Saturday across mainly portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas. Large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts will again be the main threats on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A strong cold front will move through the region on Memorial Day and Monday Night brings with it another chance of thunderstorms. Before the cold front arrives late on Monday, we will see some of the hottest temperatures of the late Spring Season, with afternoon high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday in the lower to middle 90s. Combine this with high afternoon humidity; heat indices could approach 105 degrees across some locations.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will be likely later this afternoon and into the late evening and early overnight periods tonight with the development of severe thunderstorms.