Expect Temporary Closure Of FM 79

Temporary Closure of FM 79 Underway in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a small portion of FM 79 near State Loop 286 around Paris would close traffic beginning Wednesday (Nov 17).

The closure will enable the replacement of a failed box culvert under the roadway. Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC will perform the culvert replacement in a project valued at more than $171,000, and the target date for completion is Dec 24, 2021.

The affected portion of FM 79 is near CR 31300 (NW 30th Street) and the Scottie’s Shamrock convenience store. Signed detours will guide traffic around this location while repairs are underway. Expect the closure to be in place until Nov 23-24, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should use another route while this work is underway. Drivers should also pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.