Expect The Sahara Desert

Because of the same weather phenomenon, worsened allergy symptoms and more colorful sunsets are possible over the next few days. It’s the time of year when westward Atlantic trade winds are strong enough to carry dust from the Sahara Desert in North Africa to the U.S. A plume of Saharan dust reached Texas over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, it should disperse northward and westward for another day or two. Locations nearest the Gulf Coast will be most affected, but some dust could reach Northeast Texas.