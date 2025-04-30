Expect Thunderstorms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the northwest parts of the region through 8:00 am. Damaging winds and large hail are possible in the Watch area, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Una alerta de tormenta eléctrica severa está vigente para las partes noroeste de la región hasta las 8:00 am. Es posible que haya vientos dañinos y granizo grande en el área de vigilancia, y no se puede descartar uno o dos tornados.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 am on Thursday for areas north of DFW to the Red River. Most likely rain amounts between 1.5 and 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts to 5 to 6 inches, are most likely within the Watch area. Make sure to never drive through flooded roads!

Una alerta de inundación está vigente hasta las 7:00 a.m. del jueves para las áreas al norte de DFW hasta el río Rojo. Lo más probable es que haya cantidades de lluvia entre 1.5 y 3 pulgadas, con cantidades aisladas más altas de 5 a 6 pulgadas, dentro del área de vigilancia. ¡Asegúrese de nunca conducir por carreteras inundadas!

Thunderstorms will impact much of the region today through tonight, with the earliest being across the northwest and the latest across the southeast. Some storms will be severe and produce heavy rain, so remember to keep up with the latest watches and warnings!

Las tormentas eléctricas afectarán gran parte de la región desde hoy hasta esta noche, las primeras en el noroeste y las últimas en el sureste. Algunas tormentas serán severas y producirán fuertes lluvias, ¡así que recuerde mantenerse al día con las últimas alertas y advertencias!

A cold front will bring more storm chances to North Texas Thursday night and Central Texas Friday. Some intense storms, hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain are possible.

Un frente frío traerá más posibilidades de tormenta al norte de Texas el jueves por la noche y al centro de Texas el viernes. Es posible que se produzcan algunas tormentas intensas, granizo, ráfagas de viento y lluvias localmente fuertes.