Expect Waves Of Rain

North and Central Texas

Expect multiple rounds of heavy rain through Friday, with the heaviest precipitation likely occurring near and south of Interstate 20. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with a few areas potentially seeing 5 to 7 inches. Remember to never drive into water of unknown depth. Turn around, don’t drown!

Se esperan múltiples rondas de fuertes lluvias hasta el viernes, y es probable que las precipitaciones más intensas ocurran cerca y al sur de la Interestatal 20. Se esperan precipitaciones totales de 2 a 4 pulgadas, y algunas áreas podrían ver de 5 a 7 pulgadas. Recuerde que nunca debe conducir en agua de profundidad desconocida. ¡Date la vuelta, no te ahogues!

A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday for areas generally along and south of the I-20 corridor. Expect rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in the Watch area, with isolated totals of 5 to 7 inches.

Una alerta de inundación está vigente hasta el jueves para las áreas generalmente a lo largo y al sur del corredor de la I-20. Se esperan precipitaciones totales de 2 a 4 pulgadas en el área de vigilancia, con totales aislados de 5 a 7 pulgadas.

Expect additional rounds of heavy rain today. Isolated strong to severe storms with hail and gusty winds will be possible in Central Texas. The primary hazard will be the increasing potential for flash flooding, particularly in areas that experience multiple rounds of heavy rainfall. A Flood Watch is now in effect for Central Texas and portions of North Texas.

Se esperan rondas adicionales de fuertes lluvias hoy. Tormentas aisladas de fuertes a severas con granizo y ráfagas de viento serán posibles en el centro de Texas. El peligro principal será el aumento de la posibilidad de inundaciones repentinas, particularmente en áreas que experimentan múltiples rondas de lluvias intensas. Una alerta de inundación está ahora en efecto para el centro de Texas y partes del norte de Texas.

Additional rounds of storms are expected Wednesday night through Thursday. Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern, resulting in an increasing threat of flash flooding. The severe weather threat will be low, but isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible with any stronger storms.

Se esperan rondas adicionales de tormentas desde el miércoles por la noche hasta el jueves. Las lluvias torrenciales serán la principal preocupación, lo que resultará en una amenaza cada vez mayor de inundaciones repentinas. La amenaza de clima severo será baja, pero será posible que se produzca granizo grande aislado y ráfagas de viento dañinas con tormentas más fuertes.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

As new rounds of rainfall impact already saturated areas of the ArkLaTex today, flooding will be possible across east Texas and portions of northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas. Expect new rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with totals exceeding 4 inches possible.

A medida que nuevas rondas de lluvias impactan áreas ya saturadas del ArkLaTex hoy, será posible que se produzcan inundaciones en el este de Texas y partes del noroeste de Luisiana y el suroeste de Arkansas. Se esperan nuevos totales de lluvia de 1 a 3 pulgadas, con totales que exceden las 4 pulgadas posibles.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place across our southwestern zones today from parts of Deep East Texas into adjacent areas of Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. Potential hazards will include damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Un riesgo marginal de clima severo está vigente en nuestras zonas del suroeste hoy, desde partes del este profundo de Texas hasta áreas adyacentes del noroeste de Luisiana y el suroeste de Arkansas. Los peligros potenciales incluirán ráfagas de viento dañinas y granizo grande.