Expected Bad Weather Forces FB Game Changes

 

Due to anticipated thunderstorms on Friday, just about all football games are playing on Thursday. They included Paris, Sulphur Springs, Rains, Mt. Vernon, and Mt Pleasant playing 24 hours earlier than scheduled. Other teams include: Atlanta, Beckville, Chisum, Daingerfield, Edgewood, Gilmer, Gladewater, Grand Saline, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Kilgore, Longview, Marshall, Paul Pewitt, Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove, Tyler, and Van. Check with your local school district before Thursday for any other changes.

