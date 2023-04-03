Experience The Essence Of Spring At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— What better place to experience sights, sounds, and the essence of spring than Cooper Lake State Park? Fishing, hiking, camping, birdwatching, nature photography, stargazing, and recreational and educational programs await you throughout the month. April is the best month for crappie fishing along the banks and pier at the Park. Heavy stringers of slab crappie are common. Remember, no fishing licenses are required while fishing in a Texas state park. Of the 15 programs offered this month, one standout program is “Friday Night Frog Talks,” which will immerse you and your family in the sounds of the night! All our programs are free with an admission permit.

Bring each fun and learning-packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion by relaxing around a campfire! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal with family and friends!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the Park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. A Texas State Park Annual Pass gets unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle for $70, which is for 12 months. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit our state park website and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Saturday, April 1 – DC

Festival of the Fish – 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, 100-year Celebration Event! Entry fee waived

These events feature the TPWD Take Me Fishing Trailer, Fishing with the Ranger, Fishing Knots and Tackle Tips, Backyard Bass, Gyotaku Fish Painting, Native Net making, and many other fun activities. See a Ranger for the locations of each exercise.

Saturday, April 8 – DC

Art in the Park – 2:30 pm. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. Calling all artists! All art supplies provided.

Saturday, April 15 – DC

Take a Hike – 2:00 pm Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion.

Join a Ranger on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek North Loop, getting a first-hand look at flora and fauna of the Park.

Saturday, April 22 — DC Earth Day

Fossils – 1:00 pm Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. How are fossils created? Take a journey back in time as we discover how history formed fossils.

Nature Journaling – 2:30 pm Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. It is Earth Day! Let’s sit a spell and record the nature around us.

Sunday, April 23 – DC

Pollinators – 10:00 am. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion.

Why are pollinators important? Do you know which foods depend on pollination? Learn the answers to these and more.

Saturday, April 29 – DC

Fishing with the Ranger – 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Meet at the Blue Bonnet Day Use. Bring your fishing gear. No pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

South Sulphur

Saturday, April 8 – SS

Astronomy – 8:00 pm Meet at Gulls Bluff fishing parking lot. Waning Gibbous moon, a rising over the horizon. We’ll have the telescopes out to view a planet or two before the waning gibbous moon appears. Dress for the weather, and bring a lawn chair and binoculars if you have them.

Saturday, April 15— SS – Go Take a Hike – 9:00 am. Meet at Coyote Run trailhead. Join Ranger Alicia on a short leisurely hike on the Coyote Run trail getting a first-hand look at flora and fauna of the Park.

Sunday, April 16 — SS

Skins and Skulls – 11:00 am. Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use. Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles in the Park.

Friday, April 21 – SS

Friday Night Frog Talks – 8:00 pm – Meet at the Headquarters parking lot. Then, hop on over to discover the frog making that call. Bring bug spray and a sense of adventure.

Saturday, April 22 — SS Earth Day

Fossils – 9:00 am – Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use area. How are fossils created? Take a journey back in time as we discover how history formed fossils.

Nature Journaling – 10:30 am. Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use area. It is Earth Day! Let’s sit a spell and record the nature around us.

Sunday, April 23 – SS

Pollinators – 2:00 pm Meet at Heron Harbor. Why are pollinators important? Do you know which foods depend on pollination? Learn the answers to these and more.

Saturday, April 29 — SS

Fishing with the Ranger: 2:00 to 4:00 pm – Meet at the Fishing Wall at Heron Harbor Day Use. Bring your fishing gear. No pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!