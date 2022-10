Experts are warning that a bad flu season is about to begin. Flu numbers fell during COVID, but experts are predicting a resurgence. Baylor’s Dr. Peter Hotez says there has been a backlash against COVID vaccinations, spilling over into other seasonal viruses. He says the flu is also deadly, especially for senior citizens. The virus hits different parts of the globe at different times. It’s just wrapping up in Australia, which had one of its worst flu seasons in the last decade.