Experts Say Don’t Share Your Yearbook Photo On Facebook

You may have noticed a trend of people sharing their high school senior yearbook photos on social media. Most say they’re doing so in support of the class of 2020, whose proms and graduations have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But you might want to resist the urge to do so yourself. The Better Business Bureau and cybersecurity experts are warning that the information people provide with these photos could be used by hackers to steal people’s identities. It is because the name of the high school you attended and the year you graduated are answers to common security questions that hackers can use to gain access to your bank account and credit cards. With that information, it then only takes an internet search to find out more about you, such as your date of birth and where you live. People who don’t like to take risks should allow only people they trust to view their posts and should not allow search engines to link to their profile.