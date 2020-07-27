" /> Experts Say Everyone Must Pitch in to Help Ease the Pandemic – EastTexasRadio.com
Experts Say Everyone Must Pitch in to Help Ease the Pandemic

33 mins ago

 

TSN is reporting that a Texas virus expert says we could get back to a sense of normalcy, if everyone pitches in. Dr. Peter Hotez. Dean of the School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor says we could get back to containment mode by October if everyone wears a mask and if there’s adequate contact tracing. Containment mode has been described as one new case per one million people. Hotez says it would be hard to ask younger children and those with special needs to have to wear a mask, staffers and teachers would get sick in a couple of weeks, and schools would have to close down again. He calls a scenario in which people don’t comply…untenable.

