Explosion Destroys Lamar County House

10 hours ago

 

 

Lamar County Electric Co-op crew photo

Multiple Lamar County fire departments responded shortly after 6:00 Sunday morning after a house exploded. It happened on a private road just off FM 195. Neighbors reported that they heard two explosions, and when firefighters arrived, the only parts of the house still standing were two walls. Nobody was home at the time of the blasts and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the explosion and fire has not been definitively determined but is believed to have been caused by propane in the basement.

