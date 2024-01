A Saturday explosion and fire just south of Gilmer in Upshur County led to the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation. A witness also saw a car speeding away from the scene. First responders found that the home and a separate building on the property used to grow marijuana. They found no occupants at the house, but there were over 70 marijuana plants ranging from recently harvested remnants to specimens over six feet tall. They are investigating the cause of the fire.