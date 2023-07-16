Explosions At Iberville Parish’ Dow Chemical

The Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine experienced multiple explosions last Friday night around 9:20. They accounted for all employees with no injuries reported and no damage outside the plant. A fire, however, continued to burn for hours after the booms rocked nearby neighborhoods. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the facility made glycol or antifreeze. The Iberville Parish Council Office of Emergency Preparedness issued a half-mile shelter-in-place radius for residents near the plant, which they said will stay in place until the fire is out.