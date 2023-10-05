Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Explosives Found At Greenville Construction Site

Greenville Police DepartmentOn Tuesday, October 3, around 12:21 pm, a construction crew notified the Greenville Police that they had uncovered what they thought was explosive material. It was while they performed excavation work around Roy Warren Parkway and Traders. No one knows when or who buried the explosives, but they appear to have been there for several years and posed a potential danger to the public. Greenville Police contacted the Garland Police Department Bomb Unit for assistance. The Bomb Unit’s technicians detonated the explosives.

