Extended Hours Planned for Sulphur Springs Public Library

From Hope Cain – Sulphur Springs Public Library Director

The Sulphur Springs Public Library opens with regular extended hours on Monday, August 3. The new and permanent hours are MTWF 9:30-6, Th 9:30-8pm, Sat 9:30-1pm

We are so happy to serve the needs of our Hopkins County residents with the many options the library offers. The library offers services such as: Checkout books, audio books, DVD’s, adult and children’s computer usage, WiFi usage 24/7 in the building and in the parking lot. We offer prints, copies, wireless printing, scans, fax and notary. There are eBooks, eAudiobooks and free Resume Maker – all available from your phone. We invite the public to come in and study, work and enjoy: wear your mask and please practice social distancing.