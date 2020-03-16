Extension In Camp Postponed

After consulting with coworkers and my partners on this program, we feel it would be best to postpone until possibly mid-May due to all of the COVID-19 concerns and recommendations.

Camp, Franklin, and Titus County agents all thank you for your support of Extension programming, and we appreciate your participation in past and upcoming programs. Everyone, please heed the advice of our government and health officials and stay home! Wash your hands with soap and water regularly, and be safe!

We look forward to seeing you in May.

Sincerely,

Miss Kaycee Davis-CEA Agriculture

Camp County

Kaycee.davis@ag.tamu.edu

903-856-5005