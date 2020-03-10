" /> Extra Precautions For Some North Texas School Districts – EastTexasRadio.com
Extra Precautions For Some North Texas School Districts

4 hours ago

NBC-5 in Dallas is reporting that several North Texas school districts are taking precautions as students and staff begin their spring break vacations. Plano, Grapevine-Colleyville, Coppell, and Frisco ISDs are asking students and employees who are traveling over spring break to countries hit the hardest by Coronavirus to self-quarantine when they return. Students and employees or those who have members of their households traveling to those countries — are asked to stay home for 14 days following their return home.

