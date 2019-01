Dillie Collins, left, and Kendall Myles get a head start on registration for the spring semester as they visit with PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Assistant Director Iris Gutierrez. A special on-campus registration session will be held Wednesday on the Sulphur Springs campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday (Jan. 19) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 22.